Hayes wins primary, will become next prosecutor

XENIA — David Hayes moved a step closer to becoming the next Greene County prosecutor Tuesday.

According to official results released by the board of elections, Hayes — the county’s current chief trial counsel — defeated former county assistant prosecutor Alice DeWine, 13,007 to 9,712, to win the Republican Party’s nomination. Hayes will run unopposed in the November general election.

Hayes said he has been working at the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office since 2004 and received myriad endorsements during the campaign. He said he handled more than 2,007 cases and tried more than 60 trials.

“The reason that I ran was because I believe the most qualified person should have the job,” Hayes said Tuesday. “My focus has always been about the work. I do wish Alice the best. It was, I think a clean campaign on both sides.”

Hayes said his goals include making sure the office continues the “good work they’ve always done.”

He said a transition will begin at some point and he will assemble an “aggressive team of trial attorneys” and civil attorneys to provide the “best legal service possible.”

“That’s why we’re here,” Hayes said.

He added that he wants the process to be as easy as possible.

“We want to make sure that Steve Haller goes out as successfully as he came in,” Hayes said. “The transition that takes place in January is a smooth one.”

During the campaign, DeWine said she left Haller’s office because “ that office has not kept up with the changing times.”

“Not only do I understand the office,” she said during a candidate’s forum. “I understand the challenges we face and how we need to respond. I have a vision for the office. I am the only person in this race who has planned for the future of the office.”

Hayes disagreed that the prosecutor’s office is old-fashioned.

“We have a robust victim advocate program,” Hayes said at that same forum. “We are the envy of surrounding counties when it comes to criminal law enforcement and I will continue that good work that Steve Haller has done.”

Hayes also cited the numerous endorsements he received.

“Most importantly, through all my experiences I have earned the respect of those I have worked for and those that I have worked with,” Hayes said. “Both my opponent and I worked in the same office. But I am the only one endorsed by Sheriff (Gene) Fischer, our current prosecutor, Stephen Haller, the Beavercreek FOP, the Fairborn FOP, and retired Juvenile Court Judge Robert Hutchison.”

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

