BHS seniors persevere through tough times

BELLBROOK — Bellbrook High School seniors had a graduation ceremony without much of the normal pomp and circumstance that comes with commencement.

But that didn’t take away from the accomplishments by the 193-member class as it garnered nearly $2 million in scholarship offers.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is not something anyone wanted or planned for,” Principal David Hann said. “It has been a test for us all, but I know that when we defeat this virus we will be stronger, wiser, and better for having lived through it. The patience, hard work, adaptability, creativity, and resiliency of these seniors have been inspiring.”

The seniors received diplomas knowing what their immediate future holds.

Of the 193 grads 92 percent will be off to college. Five percent are heading into the work force, while 3 percent will join the military.

Camden Bettencourt is the class valedictorian. He will attend The Ohio State University in the fall and earned the OSU Maximus Scholarship and the Honda OSU STEM Scholarship. Abby Welsh is the salutatorian. She will attend Wright State University and received a WSU Scholarship.

Other schools chosen by the class of 2020 include the University of Dayton, Cedarville University, University of Toledo, Miami University, University of Kentucky, Purdue University, West Virginia University, the University of Notre Dame, Auburn University, and Brigham Young.

