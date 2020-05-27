Virtual graduation, parade set for XHS seniors

XENIA — They won’t get a formal graduation ceremony.

But members of the Xenia High School class of 2020 will be honored nonetheless as a parade will take place Friday, May 29.

“The class of 2020 continues to represent the Xenia community and schools with pride,” Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman said in a release. “We are proud of your achievements and excited to see what the future holds.”

Graduates will line up in their vehicles at the high school and will begin on the route southbound down Detroit Street at 6 p.m. Xenia Police will be closing down streets along the parade route as it makes its way toward Main Street.

The parade route will turn west onto Main Street and will pass under the banner hanging over Main Street that reads: “Congratulations Graduates, Xenia Class of 2020.” The parade is expected to be between 30 and 40 minutes and there will be electronic signs placed in downtown to alert the public.

Parade organizers are asking the community, family and friends to line the parade route, if able, with signs and banners as students drive past.

Xenia will hold a virtual graduation ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. tonight. In what is being called a “full-fledged online ceremony,” the commencement will include photos of each senior in cap and gown, and like the traditional ceremony, will include speeches from administrators and senior class representatives as well as recognition of every graduating senior, the district said in April.

As in the past, students will be able to keep their cap and ‘20 tassel and they will be able to take their cap and gown home in order to take additional photos with family and friends, according to an email from the district. Gowns are to be returned when students pick up their diploma, from May 28-June 2.

Anna Bolton | Greene County News A parade honoring Xenia’s 2020 graduates will pass under this banner, erected by the city. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/05/web1_IMG_9040.jpg Anna Bolton | Greene County News A parade honoring Xenia’s 2020 graduates will pass under this banner, erected by the city.

By Scott Halasz

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

