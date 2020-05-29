Time to turn in worn, tattered flags

XENIA — Greene County residents can show their patriotism by turning in worn, tattered flags ahead of Flag Day.

For the last few years, community members have organized a flag retirement ceremony at the Greene County Fairgrounds on Flag Day, June 14. Last year, 1,800 flags were respectfully retired at the ceremony.

While the ceremony will go on for the fifth time, Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer isn’t sure yet if residents will be able to attend in midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re still going to do the right thing for the flags,” Fischer said. “We remind everybody — there’s a way to properly dispose of flags.”

Regardless of event details, citizens can drop off their old flags anytime at any police station in Greene County as well as the following locations:

Greene County Sheriff’s Office — 120 E. Main St., Xenia

Moorman’s Towing & Body Shop — 395 S. Miami Ave., Xenia

Greene County Veterans’ Services — 571 Ledbetter Road, Xenia

Murphy’s Autocare — 3815 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek

In the past, veterans organizations and scouts troops participated in the program. Veterans in attendance were recognized. Organizers included the late Randy Arnett, Greene County Agriculture Society, Moorman’s Towing, Maine’s Towing, Kirk Anderson, Murphy’s Autocare, Doug Cope, City of Xenia Fire Division, Xenia Township Fire Department and Greene County Veterans’ Services.

