CHS seniors graduate drive-in style

Anna Bolton | Greene County News
Forty-seven Cedarville High School seniors graduate during a drive-in commencement May 28. Graduates and their families parked at the high school to watch the ceremony on an outdoor screen, including their pre-recorded class speakers. At the end, the cars drove up to the stage one by one, where parents presented diplomas to their graduates.
Anna Bolton | Greene County News Forty-seven Cedarville High School seniors graduate during a drive-in commencement May 28. Graduates and their families parked at the high school to watch the ceremony on an outdoor screen, including their pre-recorded class speakers. At the end, the cars drove up to the stage one by one, where parents presented diplomas to their graduates.