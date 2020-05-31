XENIA — The annual Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks show will be held as scheduled, Friday, July 3, Xenia officials announced over the weekend.

According to a post on the city’s website, Xenia has been working with the Sonnycalb family and Xenia Rotary to safely present this annual tradition for the city. Restrictions still in place on large gatherings prevent the annual festival from taking place at Shawnee Park.

Instead, this year the fireworks display will be presented from the city’s west side in the area of Progress Drive. Crews were expected to deploy some fireworks Monday night to gauge what will be visible to the public. The practice run was to ensure the best show possible for residents, according to officials.

In the event of rain, the show will take place on Saturday, July 4.

