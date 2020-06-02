FCS investigating social media comments made by staff member

FAIRBORN — A Fairborn City Schools staff member is on administrative leave while under investigation for comments recently made on social media.

The high school teacher and assistant football coach allegedly responded to a Twitter post stating that Pres. Donald Trump “called black people ‘thugs’” by tweeting back, “Just because he speaks the truth you all can’t stand it. Take your blinders off.”

According to an email from the district, officials were made aware of the comments Friday night.

“The statement does not reflect the beliefs or ideals of the Fairborn Board of Education or the Administration and school district,” an email from the district said Saturday. “The district is currently investigating the issue. Fairborn City Schools has a proud history of diversity and inclusion. The statements made do not reflect the belief system and values of our schools.”

On Monday, Superintendent Gene Lolli said in a press release that the staff member had been placed on leave from all teaching and coaching duties. An independent investigation will determine whether any board of education policies have been violated, the release said.

“Leadership of the Fairborn City School District have received complaints regarding personal comments made on social media by a High School teacher/assistant football coach,” the statement said. “Since this is a pending personnel matter, our practice is to not publically (sic) discuss the specific facts and circumstances that led to this individual being placed on administrative leave. Once the investigation is completed, we will review the facts and take appropriate action.”

The district did not name the employee in either statement. The PDF file emailed to this newspaper Monday was titled “Blandino Press Release.” Mike Blandino is listed as a high school business teacher on the school website staff directory and is listed as the football team’s outside linebackers coach on the school’s athletics site.

As of press time, the district did not verify the name of the staff member.

A Barbara Blandino is also listed on the school board, but the district has not confirmed if the two are related.

