Former Beavercreek police, D.A.R.E. officer indicted

DAYTON — A federal grand jury indicted a former Beavercreek police and D.A.R.E. officer Tuesday.

Kevin A. Kovacs was arrested in April and charged with producing, distributing, receiving, transporting, and possessing child pornography, and tampering with a witness or informant, U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers, Southern District of Ohio, said in a statement.

According to the 10-count indictment, Kovacs allegedly coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography in March and April 2015.

The indictment goes on to allege Kovacs of distributing and receiving child pornography in May 2019, transporting child pornography between April 2015 and October 2019 and possessing child pornography in December 2019.

The last count accuses Kovacs of intimidating, threatening or corruptly persuading an individual in an effort to obstruct communication to law enforcement in June 2019.

Kovacs worked as a D.A.R.E. officer in Beavercreek City Schools from 2012 to the end of the 2017-2018 school year, when he retired from the police department, according to school officials.

After his arrest, Beavercreek City Schools officials addressed the allegations.

“Beavercreek City Schools administration was alarmed after learning of the allegations against Ofc. Kovacs,” school administration said in a statement. “School staff and parents have been notified about this alleged incident and are encouraged to reach out to local law enforcement if they have specific concerns or information related to this case.”

DeVillers, along with Chris Hoffman, special agent in charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Cincinnati Division; Fairborn Police Chief Terry Bennington and Beavercreek Police Chief Dennis Evers announced the June 2 indictment.

Assistant United States Attorney Dwight Keller is representing the United States in this case, the release said.

Any citizen who has information related to the case is asked to contact the FBI at 513-421-4310 or the Fairborn Police Department at 937-343-8854.

Call 937-502-4498 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

