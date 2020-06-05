Little Miami River clean up event set

SPRING VALLEY — There’s a new twist coming to a popular event.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Little Miami River trash removal event will now be two weeks long. Normally a one-day event, the Little Miami River Kleeners and the Watershed Network expanded it to a do-it-yourself format to make sure everyone can participate and maintain social distance.

“Volunteers have taken trash from the Little Miami River since 2010 and didn’t want to let the virus close down this opportunity to paddle with a purpose,” event organizer, former Ohio first lady, and Little Miami River Kleeners founder Hope Taft said in a release. “In those 10 years we have removed over 900 tires and 12 tons of trash ranging from washing machines to flip flops.”

Participants can pick their own day, time and section of the river between June 6-20 and get their name entered into a drawing for gift certificates from Great Miami Outfitters, Trailheadz Hammocks, Dot’s, and BellHop Cafe. Each photo of the group and trash means an entry into the drawing.

Walk the banks or paddle the river, everything helps improve the environment, Taft said.

Register at http://www.lmrkleeners.org between June 6 -18 to claim your bank or river section, day and time, and have fun with family and/or friends.

“Don’t let the pandemic cut you off from nature,” Taft said. “You can make a difference. You can make the annual clean-up happen. Help the environment, help the fish, and wildlife that depend on the river, and help yourself to a day of fun doing a good deed.”

Submitted photo Trash is collected from the Little Miami River during the annual clean-up event. This year, it’s a two-week activity with prizes for the most work completed. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/06/web1_getting-trash-8701_03-copy.jpg Submitted photo Trash is collected from the Little Miami River during the annual clean-up event. This year, it’s a two-week activity with prizes for the most work completed.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

