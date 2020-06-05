Prayer gathering set for Saturday

XENIA — Several local officials think the county needs some prayer.

So that’s exactly what they are going to do.

The African American Ministerial Alliance of Greene County and the Xenia Area Association of Church Ministries are partnering to hold a gathering at the courthouse at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6.

“It’s Praying Time” will feature dignitaries including Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays, Xenia City Manager Brent Merriman, Xenia Police Chief Randy Person, Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer and the Rev. Dr. Edgar Wallace, pastor of First United Christian Church and city council vice-president.

“I’m looking forward to gathering as church families and community members pray for each other, the Xenia community, and our county,” Mays said.

Representatives from the two alliances are the Rev. Dr. John E. Freeman, president of AAMA and pastor of United AME Church; Pastor William Urschel, vice-president of the XAACM and of Emmanuel Baptist Church; Minister Christopher Bonner of United AME Church; Pastor Genna Caldwell of Emanuel Ministries; Pastor Nate Chrisman of Xenia Nazarene, and the Rev. Dr. Gloria Dillon, pastor of Glory Ministries.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

