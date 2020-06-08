Man sentenced in Fairborn officer shooting

XENIA — A Fairborn man will serve at least 14 years in prison for shooting a Fairborn police officer in April 2019.

Charges were filed after Luke D. Easterday, now 19, shot Fairborn Police Sgt. Bill Titley in the arm during a stand-off.

Easterday was sentenced for attempted murder and a firearm specification in Greene County Common Pleas Court June 4. He could serve up to 19.5 years, according to a sentencing entry signed by Judge Michael A. Buckwalter.

Easterday pleaded guilty Feb. 25 to the first-degree felony and firearm and forfeiture specifications, according to a plea agreement report. The state dismissed the remaining charges — attempted aggravated murder and three counts of felonious assault.

According to the City of Fairborn, Titley responded to a shots-fired incident inside the Fairborn Apartments complex on April 2, 2019. During the investigation, officers developed identifying suspect information related to Easterday. Officers responded to Easterday’s home, when Easterday reportedly fired a single round from an upstairs window, hitting Titley.

Police said Regional Emergency Response Team (RERT) members deployed chemical munitions into the residence after numerous unsuccessful attempts to contact Easterday. After no response, they entered the residence, found Easterday inside and took him into custody. Officers did not discharge their weapons during the incident, a release said, and a firearm was found at the scene.

Titley, a 22-year veteran of the department, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

After the incident, the department honored Titley, along with five officers, two dispatchers and a K-9 unit officer, for their quick response and bravery. Following the shot, Officer Joshua Lightner provided immediate medical care to Titley while K-9 Unit Officer Rod Myers made contact with the suspect.

“I’m very proud — they demonstrated what their training is all about,” Fairborn Police Chief Terry Barlow said at the time. “They responded in a quick manner and made snap decisions.”

Easterday is entitled to at least 428 days jail time credit, the sentencing document states. Upon completion of his term, he will undergo mandatory post-release control for five years.

The defendant has the right to appeal and has been ordered to pay restitution of $5,000. His $1 million bond has been released.

Easterday https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/06/web1_Easterday-2.jpg Easterday Titley https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/06/web1_Titley-2.jpg Titley

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Call 937-502-449 8 or follow Anna Bolton, Reporter on Facebook.

