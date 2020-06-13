Rezoning approved for Xenia FISH pantry

XENIA — The Xenia FISH pantry moved a step closer to permanent occupancy in its new location.

Xenia City Council Thursday approved the rezoning of nearly four acres at 774 Cincinnati Avenue from I-2 heavy industrial district to B-3 general business district, and now pantry officials just need a zoning permit and a certificate of occupancy to finalize the move into the 8,352 square-foot building.

The rezoning was necessary because the pantry is considered a retail sales use, which is not permitted in the I-2 district, according to city documents.

The pantry has been operating under a temporary event zoning permit since March and FISH President Gail Matson said the hope is that by the beginning of August families will be allowed in the building to pick up food. Currently the pantry operates as a drive-through only, partly due to COVID-19 and partly due to the need for permits, Matson said.

The city will issue the zoning permit — that process is underway — and the occupancy certificate will come from the county, according to City Public Relations Coordinator Christina Schaefer.

The new space is owned by the county and was inhabited by Greene County Parks & Trails, which now has a new location. The pantry had been operating out of space in the county-owned building on Ledbetter Road, but it has outgrown that space since adding 662 new families in 2018 and serves around 700 families per month. The county also needs some extra space in its building, Matson previously said.

Current hours are 12-3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and that will continue once the building is fully operational, Matson said.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News The Xenia FISH pantry moved a step closer to permanent occupancy of its new Cincinnati Avenue location. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/06/web1_IMG_1888.jpg Scott Halasz | Greene County News The Xenia FISH pantry moved a step closer to permanent occupancy of its new Cincinnati Avenue location.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.