CSU announces revamped fall schedule

WILBERFORCE — Central State University announced substantial changes to its fall academic calendar, the school announced Tuesday.

Residential classes, which traditionally began the last week in August, will now start Tuesday, Sept. 8 and continue through Tuesday, Nov. 24, according to the school. The remaining classes of the semester and final exams will continue remotely after the Thanksgiving break.

The changes were made “to ensure that all students, faculty, and staff can return to the campus in a safe and healthy environment during the COVID-19 pandemic,” a release from CSU said.

The university is in the process of finalizing a fall 2020 re-opening plan that specifies health and safety guidelines for anyone on or visiting the campus. Details of the plan are forthcoming, CSU officials said.

Other key dates include: Tuesday-Wednesday, Sept. 1-2 residence halls open for new students; Friday, Sept. 18 last day to drop a class without record; Friday, Sept. 25 last day to make up “I” grades from spring and summer 2020; Monday, Oct. 5 registration begins for spring semester 2021; Monday-Friday, Oct. 19-23 midterm exams; and Monday, Dec. 14 last day of classes (full term and fall B term).

The new fall academic calendar can be viewed on the CSU website at www.centralstate.edu/current/registrar/PDF/Fall-2020-Academic-Calendar.pdf.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

