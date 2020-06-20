Parking details for fireworks released

XENIA — Several commercial parking lots will provide great views of the fireworks in Xenia July 3.

While residents are advised to watch the Xenia Rotary’s “Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks” from home, commercial parking lots including West Park Square and the REACH Center will be available for residents to park vehicles and watch the Xenia sky light up in red, white, and blue.

The fireworks show is traditionally held at Shawnee Park in conjunction with a festival; however due to crowd restrictions related to COVID-19, the festival cannot take place, according to city officials. Instead of canceling the display, the City of Xenia, Xenia Rotary, and the Sonnycalb family worked together to come up with a plan to safely present the show.

“This event is significant to our community, drawing nearly 10,000 visitors each year,” City Manager Brent Merriman said in a release. “We felt it very important to work with our partners in Xenia Rotary and the Sonnycalb family to ensure it continued in a safe manner for our citizens.”

Fireworks will be launched from the Strausburg Nursery property off of West Second Street and Progress Drive. For safety reasons, drivers should not park along thoroughfares in town or along U.S. 35 to watch the show, city officials said.

Greene County Public Health Commissioner Melissa Howell has approved the alternative option for this year’s show and urges spectators to be mindful of their health.

“COVID-19 remains a threat to the health of our citizens and it is important to take measures such as social distancing and wearing a mask while enjoying this annual event,” Howell said in a release from the city. “Greene County Public Health has compiled a list of health guidelines so the public has information it needs to remain safe.”

— Adults who are older, people who are immunocompromised and people of any age with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for COVID-19 and should enjoy the show from home. Those underlying conditions include chronic lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, heart conditions, immunocompromised individuals, obesity (bmi >40), diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and liver disease.

— If physical distancing allows, family units may set up chairs around their vehicle in the commercial parking lots. Family units from the same household must maintain a minimum physical distance of 6 feet from other family units

— Facial coverings are strongly encouraged for all family members. No facial coverings for children under age 2, or anyone who has trouble breathing, is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance are necessary.

— If you are ill, stay home.

The Xenia YMCA will provide a live stream of the firework show on its Facebook page (@XeniaYmca).

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

