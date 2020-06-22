Water disconnections to resume in July

XENIA — The City of Xenia will resume water disconnections next month.

The city temporarily halted shutting off water service for non-pay as ordered by Gov. Mike DeWine due to the coronavirus and its affect on the state economy. Residents were still responsible for paying their water bills.

The order has since been lifted and Xenia will resume disconnections beginning Wednesday, July 29.

The state is allowing disconnections to begin July 10, but the city made the decision to give residents more time to pay off any past due balances, Xenia Public Relations Coordinator Christina Schaefer said. Residents who have past due bills must make the full past due amount by 5 p.m. on Monday, July 27 in order to avoid having services disconnected.

The City of Xenia’s Utility Billing Division will be sending out notices to residents who have past due bills to alert them that disconnections are being reinstated, Schaefer said.

At this time, the City of Xenia is not allowing for extensions or payment agreements, according to a post on the city website.

If payment is not made by July 27, residents with past due bills will get a $25 disconnect fee and risk having services shut off on or after Wednesday, July 29. If payments are received by 3 p.m. on the day of disconnection, crews will attempt to reconnect service on the same day, however, it is not guaranteed, according to the website.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

