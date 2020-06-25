COVID-19 test draws a crowd

Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News

A free pop-up coronavirus test site was at Greene County Health Center Wednesday, snarling traffic in the area. Testing began at 9 a.m. and was slated to end at 4 p.m. An advisory from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office indicated that traffic on Wilson Drive near Greene Memorial Hospital had to be rerouted through a couple neighborhoods and residents were to expect “minor hardships” on normal day-to-day activities. This the first pop-up test in the county, which was identified by Gov. Mike DeWine as one of the areas he is concerned about due to an increase in positive tests.

