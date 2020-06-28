Two local food festivals canceled

SPRING VALLEY & JAMESTOWN — Two local food festivals scheduled for the fall have been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The Spring Valley Potato Festival, usually held in October at the intersection of US Route 42 and 725, annually features all sorts of potatoes — baked potatoes, potato soup, french fried potatoes, and more. Spring Valley ACTS posted the announcement on Facebook Thursday, officially canceling what would have been the 43rd annual festival.

“This was not an easy decision to make,” the post begins. “However, the concerns and requirements associated with public health and safety (stemming from the Covid19 situation) prevents us from having the Potato Festival in its traditional format.”

According to the post, the festival acts as the major annual fundraiser for Spring Valley ACTS, helps fund community activities, and helps maintain the George Barrett Concrete House.

Thus, an alternative event is in the works.

“To address the financial challenge of this loss of income, and maintain the spirit of the Potato Festival, we are currently planning an alternative, drive through event on October 3, 2020,” the post states. “The plan is to offer some of your favorite festival foods in a format that will meet all health and safety requirements applicable at the time!”

Earlier in the week, Jamestown Lions Club went to Facebook to announce its cancellation of the Bean Festival, which is annually held in September. The festival features beans and pork loin sandwiches, along with children’s rides and games, a pancake breakfast and parade.

According to the post, the club has begun planning an alternative event to be held on the usual Saturday of the festival.

