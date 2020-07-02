A yummy thank you

WILBERFORCE — As an employee at Central State University, Cedric Tolbert knows the importance of having a functional campus.

So on Wednesday the Xenia resident held a barbecue lunch for CSU’s facility maintenance employees.

“You guys keep it straight,” Tolbert told those assembled. “Just appreciate you. It all starts here. This is very important.”

Tolbert said that first responders are very important, but so are the people he fed, citing the myriad duties they perform, including thoroughly cleaning dorm rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic, making sure the grass is well maintained, and buildings stay in good shape.

“Pound for pound this is the hardest working group on campus,” Tolbert said.

The lunch, which included hot dogs, burgers, rib tips, sausage, potato salad, green beans, and baked beans, even drew a visit from new President Dr. Jack Thomas, who began his tenure at CSU Wednesday.

“The fact that someone from financial aid would arrange this appreciation luncheon for their colleagues in facilities, who have continued to maintain the campus throughout this COVID-19 shutdown, just goes to show how connected the faculty, staff, and students are here at Central State University,” Thomas said.

