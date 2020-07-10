Senior center to distribute fans

XENIA — The Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center is ready to help residents beat the heat.

The center will again be providing fans to any Xenia resident 60 and over without air conditioning in their homes. Because the center has not been authorized to open yet, distribution will be handled differently, according to Executive Director Judy Baker.

“(Anyone) who does not have air conditioning in his or her home and would like a fan should call the senior center and make an appointment to come get one,” she said in a release. ” … staff will provide the fans to those individuals at the appointment time at the entryway of the senior center.”

Individuals must wear face masks when coming to get their fans and bring ID showing they are 60 or older and live in Xenia. Because supplies are limited, Baker asked those who received a fan last year to not request one this year.

Baker said anyone who was in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 should not make an appointment. Also, anyone with a fever of 100.4 or higher; experiencing a cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; has had a fever in the last 48 hours; has had a new loss of taste or smell or has had vomiting or diarrhea in the last 24 hours should not show up at the senior center.

For more information or to request a fan, call 937-376-4353.

Baker is also encouraging anyone who wants to support the fan program can send a contribution to 338 S. Progress Drive, Xenia, 45385.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

