Christmas in July Auction coming

Hang up the stockings, put up the tree and pull out the wrapping paper for our Christmas in July Online Auction.

Starting at 12 p.m. July 18 through 11:59 p.m. July 31, Santa’s helpers will have the opportunity to bid on and purchase items from local businesses starting at 50 percent of the retail value. Whether you have been naughty or nice everyone deserves a treat this year! There will be something for every stocking during the sale on our sites.

Gifts available to bid on will include furniture, tables, bedding sets, gift certificates for dining, jewelry and more, all from your favorite local businesses of AIM Media Midwest newspapers in central and southern Ohio.

Newspapers participating in this year’s Christmas in July Auction include the Urbana Daily Citizen, Xenia Daily Gazette, Fairborn Daily Herald, Beavercreek News-Current, Wilmington News Journal, Washington Court House Record Herald, Hillsboro Times Gazette, Portsmouth Daily Times, Gallipolis Daily Tribune, Pomeroy Daily Sentinel and Point Pleasant Register.

Opening bids will start at 50 percent of the retail value on any product or service. All bids will run in real time and items can be found by clicking the Christmas in July Auction link located on our website. Shoppers may bid on multiple items and multiple times per item in an effort to win the item(s) of interest.

Santa’s helpers are reminded to take note of the location of each item chosen to bid on as shoppers will be responsible for pickup at the advertiser’s location unless otherwise specified. Shoppers may contact participating businesses to see if arrangements can be made for delivery. The only exception is gift certificate items that can be mailed using the U.S. Postal Service.

To register and to bid on items head to xeniagazette.com, and once there click on the Christmas in July link and sign-up. Bidding will start at 12 p.m. July 18. Keep an eye on our paper for sneak peeks of items that will be available!