St. Brigid holding blood drive

XENIA — St. Brigid Catholic Church will host a community blood drive from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14 in the Parish Activity Center, 312 Fairground Road, Xenia.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Wake Up It’s Time to Support the Fight” T-shirt honoring September Blood Cancer Awareness Month and October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Donors will also receive the “We’re All In This Together” face mask (while supplies last) and will be automatically entered in the “Wake Up & Donate Blood Drive” drawing to win a custom Sleep Number bed. The “Time to Support the Fight” T-shirt is the final design in the “Wake Up and Donate” campaign which ends Oct. 31 with the Sleep Number bed drawing.

CBC enters the fall season with one-third of the September blood drive schedule cancelled. Many businesses and organizations cannot host blood drives due to continued COVID-19 related interruptions. High schools that began the year with remote learning have cancelled blood drives, while those still scheduled will be at reduced capacity.

CBC is seeking COVID-19 survivors to become “Crisis Warriors” by donating their antibody-rich plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. CCP donors will receive the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” T-shirt.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent, form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (donors may have to weigh more, depending on height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions should email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Learn more and register to donate CCP at www.GivingBlood.org. To make an appointment, call 937-461-3220 or visit www.DonorTime.com.