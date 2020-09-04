CSU extends deadline for certain scholarship applications

WILBERFORCE — Central State University has extended the eligibility and application deadline for agriculture-related scholarships.

The university — Ohio’s only 1890 Land Grant institution — recently received 2.2 million in scholarships for Ohio students who choose to major in agriculture and related fields. CSU has decided to relax the eligibility criteria to include all citizens and nationals of the United States for this year only. The deadline for application has been extended to Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The four-year scholarship awards eligible students up to $60,000 which includes tuition, books, and room and board. High school seniors and college transfer students (including community college graduates) are eligible to submit an application for the award. The scholarship award is for the following majors:

— Sustainable agriculture

— Agricultural education

— Exercise science with a nutrition minor

— Agricultural extension education

— Agricultural business

— Water resources management

— Environmental engineering.

High school applicants must have a cumulative GPA of no less than 2.8 and transfer students must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0.

Scholarships support recruitment and retention, student engagement and mentoring, and training undergraduate students at Central State. Funds for the scholarship came from the $14 million awarded to the 1890 Land-Grant universities in the United States as a result of the 2018 Farm Bill.