School board member resigns

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn City Schools Board of Education met in special session Tuesday evening to accept the resignation of Barbara Blandino as a FCS board member.

Blandino’s resignation — effective Sept. 14, according to the agenda — comes as her husband, Mike, a teacher at Fairborn High School, has been under investigation for comments he allegedly made on social media earlier this year.

Following the motion to accept the resignation, the board moved into executive session to consider the employment of a public official.

Normally, under the Ohio Revised Code, the board has 30 days from the date of the vacancy to fill that seat. However, given the amended rules necessitated by COVID-19, the board is allowed 60 days to do so.

The appointed board member will serve until January 2022. That term, as well as two other four-year terms, will be up for re-election in November 2021.

The superintendent and remaining school board members declined to comment.

In her resignation letter, Blandino wrote, “When I decided to run for the Fairborn School Board in August of 2019, I was motivated by my sincere desire to contribute to the educational welfare of all students attending the public schools in this locality – bringing my years of both public agency board leadership and global private sector business experience to the table.”

“However,” she continued, “at this time and given the unfortunate impact of socio-political events occurring in our country and in our community over the past several months, I believe that tendering my resignation from the Board is in the best interest of the district – and more importantly, my family.”

The final investigation report on Mike Blandino was not available as of press time.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

