Fairborn Board of Education appoints Mlod as board member

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Board of Education has appointed Katie Mlod as a Fairborn School Board member.

The board met in special session Thursday to fill the recent vacancy left by Barbara Blandino, who resigned on Sept. 14. Mlod will be sworn in on Thursday, Oct. 1 at the regular school board meeting, and will serve through Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.

Mlod previously served on the board from January 2016 to January 2020, and is currently employed with Mad River Schools as an early childhood intervention specialist. Leaving her position on the board in January of this year was a “family decision,” she said, as her daughter was starting as a freshman at Fairborn High School.

Multiple board members spoke of their desire to find someone who would “hit the ground running.”

“Currently, we have a bond issue on the ballot for a new high school and middle school in November, opening a brand new elementary, starting construction of our second elementary, the pandemic, and a thousand other things on our plate,” Fairborn school board president Pat McCoart said. “We are very pleased that someone as knowledgeable as Katie will be coming back on board with us.”

According to McCoart, Mlod was instrumental in helping to pass the previous bond issue, and brings a wealth of experience – once again – to the position.

“This speaks volumes of Katie’s commitment to the district,” he said.

“We consider this group as family,” said board member Jerry Browning. “We all have one thing in mind: do great things for our kids.”

Mlod must run for reelection if she wishes to continue for the other two years of the term.

Her predecessor, Barbara Blandino resigned after her husband, Mike, had been under investigation for alleged inappropriate and derogatory comments made on social media. An independent investigation found Mike Blandino in violation of several board policies on social media and harassment.

“Fairborn is a diverse community of all races and nationalities,” Mlod said. “A school board position is a non-partisan platform that supports all children. There should be no politics here.”

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532

or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter