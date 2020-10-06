Police investigating second homeless death

XENIA — Police and the Greene County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a homeless person.

According to a release from the Xenia Police Division, around 3:50 p.m. Oct. 1 officers and paramedics responded to the area of 1087 W. Second Street — site of the Bridges of Hope shelter in the former Simon Kenton Elementary School — on the report of a deceased person in a remote area of the property.

On arrival, officers and paramedics located the individual and confirmed they were deceased. There were no signs of foul play, according to the release. The deceased was reportedly part of the homeless community in Xenia and was identified as Patrick L. Cooney, 51.

The release stated that this is the second death of a member of the homeless community, but stress that foul play is not the cause.

“We are aware of rumors that these deaths were the result of violent criminal activity,” the release said. “We can say with the utmost certainty this is not the case. The investigation into the first death is closed. There was no violent criminal activity involved. The investigation into the most recent death continues however, there are no indications of foul play. Additionally, there is no indication these deaths are connected in any way.”

The first death occurred in July. The deceased was identified as Gabriel Paisley, 43, and according to the police report, the cause of death was an “accident with multiple drug intoxication.”