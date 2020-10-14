Xenia to begin leaf collection

XENIA — The city will begin collecting leaves at the curb in November and December.

Xenia is divided into two zones and each zone is designated two rounds of collection. Zone 1 includes all areas north of Main Street, and Zone 2 includes all areas south of Main Street. Main Street addresses will be picked up with Zone 1.

Zone 1 – Nov. 9-13 and Nov. 30-Dec. 4

Zone 2 – Nov. 16-20 and Dec. 7-11.

There will be no leaf collection the week of Nov. 23.

City staff reminds residents of these important points:

— Leaves need to be raked to the curb before the Monday on your pick up week. Crews could be at your curb any time during that week.

— It is important that cars are not parked in the leaf pick up area. Crews cannot reach a leaf pile if a car is parked within 10 feet.

— Piles have to contain leaves only. Leafing equipment cannot pickup sticks, limbs, or trash.

Residents may also notice leaf crews picking up leaves the week of Nov. 2. This is the week that the leafing machines are tested and tuned up. Crews may pick up leaves that are already at the curb to test the machines but they will go back to the test areas during the scheduled weeks.

Residents also have the option of mulching leaves or bagging them and taking them to the Greene County Recycling Center on Greene Way Boulevard.

For more information, residents can call the City of Xenia at 937-376-7232, or visit www.XploreXenia.com, and enter “Seasonal Services” in the site search box.