Spring Valley to once again vote on rezoning

SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Spring Valley Township voters will once again decide on a rezoning issue on the November 2020 ballot.

If Issue 17 passes, a Spring Valley property will be rezoned from agricultural to light industrial. The ballot issue reprises a similar rezoning request from last year.

The nearly 11 acre property, located on the west side of U.S. 42, is owned by Robert H. Jones, according to Greene County property records. Jones has formally requested the land be rezoned from agriculture to light industrial. Jones owns and operates Fire Apparatus Service and Repair, Inc., which provides “service, repair and reconditioning” to emergency vehicles, according to the company Facebook page. If approved, the property would become the site of additional construction to support the business.

This is not the first time this issue has been voted on by Spring Valley residents. In 2019, Jones’ request was approved 2-1 by Spring Valley trustees. However, a referendum filed that year by Kent Hagler challenged the zoning request. The referendum put the issue on the township’s May 2019 ballot, according to trustee Carrie Smith.

Spring Valley residents voted No on the zoning request last May.

In February 2020, Jones went through the zoning request process again, and again that request was challenged by citizen referendum. According to previous reporting by this newspaper, neighbors of the property would like to see the area remain agricultural.

Spring Valley has an existing light industrial area that is not continuous with the 10-acre property, according to Smith.

In a statement on his Issue 17 Facebook page, Jones said the proposed rezoning would allow him to add 20 new jobs to his business. Fire Apparatus Service and Repair, Inc. currently employs eight people, and the company intends to employ new hires from the Greene County Career Center.

In addition, Jones said that the requested zoning amendment “will not disrupt existing traffic patterns, or otherwise fundamentally change the atmosphere of the surrounding community.”

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

