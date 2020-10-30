Perales to visit WSU for district office hours

FAIRBORN — Residents of Xenia, Beavercreek and Fairborn will have the opportunity to present their concerns directly to State Rep. Rick Perales (R-Beavercreek) at Wright State University next week.

Perales announced on Thursday that he will be holding district office hours on Friday, Nov. 6. The representative will be in the Wright State University Student Union, Endeavour Room #156 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Citizens are not required to make appointments; however, COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place.

Perales will be joined by Mark Murdock, director of the Dayton VA Medical Center; Colonel Christian Lyons, commander of the 88th Medical Group at Wright-Patterson Medical Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and other local community leaders.

All constituents of the 73rd House District are invited to come and discuss their issues of concern. However, the focus of the meeting will be on military, military family, and veteran healthcare.

A spokesperson for the representative said that he and the other community leaders did not have a specific agenda for the meeting, but “will be prepared to discuss any topics that constituents are interested in conferring.” This includes but is not limited to issues surrounding COVID-19, broader veteran health care, and military mental health.

“I prioritize face-to-face meetings with individuals in my district, and open office hours is a successful way to accomplish that priority,” Perales said in a statement from his office. “I am excited to be joined by Director Murdock and Colonel Lyons, two leaders of military and veteran healthcare in our region. Also, we are pleased to be joined by local community leaders for this discussion as we learn more about the issues and concerns our everyday citizens, service members, and veterans are facing.”

Wright State is located at 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy Fairborn. Parking is available in Lot 2. For more information, contact Perales’s office at 614-644-6020 or email rep73@ohiohouse.gov.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

