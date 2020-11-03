Seed to bloom garden almost ready

WILBERFORCE — Work continues in preparation for the opening of the Central State University Seed to Bloom Botanical and Community Garden on Friday, Nov. 6, with the installation of plant identification stakes.

A virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the garden will be held beginning at 1 p.m., Friday at the gardens located across from the university at the corner of Wilberforce-Switch Road and S.R. 42. The ceremony will be shown on Facebook Live to respect the health and safety recommendations created by COVID-19.

Tours for the public will follow from 3-5 p.m. and will be led by CSU Agriculture/Natural Resources State Program Leader Dr. Cindy Folck; CSU Agriculture/Natural Resources Associate Clare Thorn; and CSU Agriculture/Natural Resources Educator Marc Amante. Groups of no more than 10 visitors will be guided through the gardens.

As part of the Agricultural Production Area, the CSU Seed to Bloom Botanical Garden is part of the Botanical and Community Garden Project and provides an inviting space to interact with its natural beauty. Providing a unique stage for horticultural education in a collegiate atmosphere, the garden offers learning opportunities for CSU students, local schools, and the greater community.

The CSU Seed to Bloom Botanical Garden will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., until spring with parking available off Wilberforce-Switch Road.

For more information, contact Folck at 937-376-6101 or afolck@CentralState.edu.