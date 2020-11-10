Veterans honored with banner in Stevens Student Center

CEDARVILLE — The Cedarville University Military Association (CUMA), a student-led organization for veterans, reserve members, and military dependents, are doing something a little different to celebrate Veterans Day this year.

CUMA is displaying a banner outside the Student Government Association (SGA) office in the Stevens Student Center (SSC) this week in honor of Veterans Day, which is recognized today, Nov. 11.

The banner includes photos of graduates, current students, faculty, and staff who are veterans, guard, or reserve members. There are also photos of service members from students whose family are serving, retired, or separated from the military.

“The vision the CU Military Association had for this display was to show our students, staff, faculty and alumni appreciation for their sacrifice to our country,” said Bethany Wagner, event coordinator for CUMA and a social work major from North Carolina. “With COVID-19 changing many on-campus plans, we felt this year it was exceptionally important to make sure the veterans and dependents on campus are not forgotten.”

The CUMA started several years ago and its members are made up of staff, faculty, and students from all branches of the military.

Submitted photo The Cedarville University Military Association is displaying a banner outside the Student Government Association (SGA) office in the Stevens Student Center (SSC) this week in honor of Veterans Day. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/11/web1_2021-135-Veterans-Day-2-.jpg Submitted photo The Cedarville University Military Association is displaying a banner outside the Student Government Association (SGA) office in the Stevens Student Center (SSC) this week in honor of Veterans Day.