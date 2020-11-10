FCS without bus service through Friday

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Schools will not be providing bus service through Friday, Nov. 13, citing quarantine restrictions due to COVID-19.

The district announced Tuesday that there will be no bus transportation for FCS, the Greene County Career Center, MH students or private schools through the end of this week.

Fairborn City Schools had previously announced on Sunday that transportation was unavailable on Monday and Tuesday due to COVID-19 concerns. Students whose parents were unable to arrange for transportation would be able to log on to Google Classroom, or in some cases Google Meet to receive instruction from Fairborn teachers.

“FCS is working on a solution but also encouraging all staff and families to have a backup plan during this time,” the district said on Facebook.

District officials declined to say if any of its roughly 50 bus drivers had contracted the coronavirus, or how many transportation employees are required to quarantine.

The district said on Facebook that if any children had come in contact with a person who had contracted COVID-19, they would be notified directly by the school.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532

or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter