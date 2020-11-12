Wilberforce students benefiting from Beyoncé, Peloton partnership

WILBERFORCE — Peloton and Beyoncé are partnering to gift two-year Peloton Digital memberships to students at 10 HBCUs including Wilberforce University.

The gift from the world’s leading interactive fitness platform and Grammy Award-winning global entertainer provides access to a full library of fitness classes through the Peloton App that can be used with or without equipment, according to a release. Peloton and Beyoncé announced on Nov. 10 the broad, multi-year partnership rooted in the celebration of music — a central component of the Peloton class experience — and pro-social initiatives.

The launch of the collaboration with Beyoncé, the most requested artist by Peloton’s global community of more than 3.6 million members, commemorates homecoming season. While most of this year’s homecoming festivities shifted to virtual celebrations due to the global pandemic, Beyoncé and Peloton worked closely to create a series of themed workout experiences to help extend homecoming to Peloton members via classes across multiple fitness categories, including indoor cycling, running, strength, bootcamp, yoga and meditation. This special content is also accessible on the Peloton App, which anyone can try for free via a 30-day trial period, as well as through the Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Tread+.

“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” said Beyoncé in a release. “I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, in an innovative and adaptable way, be the best versions of themselves. I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”

The new business connection will also present opportunities for recruiting and internships for Wilberforce University students.

“The Wilberforce University family is excited about this innovative partnership and delighted that Peloton and Beyoncé have chosen Wilberforce University for participation,” said Dr. Elfred Anthony Pinkard, president of Wilberforce University. “As this nation’s first private HBCU founded and operated by African Americans we are, at once, keenly aware of our legacy and our future. This partnership represent that future and the opportunity to provide our students with access and experiences that will equip them to be well prepared for the fullness of what this nation has to offer and for what they have to offer it.”

“Beyoncé’s commitment to empowerment and artistic expression is an inspiration to the entire Peloton community,” said Gwen Bethel Riley, Peloton’s head of music. “It is a privilege to be able to work closely with her and her extraordinary team to broaden access to our platform and collaborate on incredible offerings we think our members will love.”