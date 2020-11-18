Fairborn Schools go remote until January

FAIRBORN —As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise across Ohio and the community, the Fairborn City School District has made the decision to go to remote learning Monday, Nov. 23 through Jan. 1, 2021.

That follows the lead of several other area schools who have cut back in-person learning.

Before the start of the second semester on Jan. 4, 2021, district officials said they will re-evaluate the situation to “determine if we continue with remote learning or if we have students return to school.”

The district made the decision due to a rise in the number of COVID-related cases, individuals in quarantine in the district, and community spread.

“We realize that this is a very hard time for our staff and families and we will continue to update information as needed,” the district said in a statement.

Fairborn is not the only school in Greene County to cut back on in-person learning in recent weeks. Bellbrook-Sugarcreek schools have switched to a hybrid system for the remainder of the semester — until Christmas break. Beavercreek recently announced it was going remote this week and hoped to return in person after the Thanksgiving break. However, Fairborn is the first public school in the county to go fully online until after the holidays.

The announcement follows announcements made earlier this month that the district was struggling with a lack of transportation employees, who were required to quarantine due to COVID-19.

“Please be sure to stay safe over the holiday season,” the district said in its statement. “Again, what we do in our personal time can and will impact our ability moving forward to stay open as a school district. We will be sharing more details this week and will post on the FCS website and share the link via OneView email as well as a TEC call to all families.”

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

