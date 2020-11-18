Chamber declines Xenia Station lease

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce is staying in its current building.

The City of Xenia had offered to lease the second floor of Xenia Station to the chamber as a way of providing greater visibility for the chamber as well as helping with security concerns in that area by having a full-time tenant. In August the city passed a resolution approving a 15-year lease, but the chamber recently decided not to accept it.

Chamber President and CEO Alan Liming confirmed that the chamber never committed to moving to Xenia Station. The economic situation was a big factor, he said.

“One of the main reasons is what would the chamber do with the current building and financially cover those expenses until it was leased and/or sold, so the board made a decision not to accept the city’s offer at this time,” Liming said.

Xenia City Council is expected to vote to repeal the August resolution at its Nov. 24 meeting and continue to search for a second-floor tenant.

“There are no specific plans right now, but the city is open to pursing a partner to occupy the space and bring a rewarding presence to the site,” according to public relations coordinator Christina Schaefer.

Several bike paths meet at Xenia Station and there is a splash pad, playground, and public restroom.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

