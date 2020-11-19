‘Cop’ping a look

BELLBROOK — Students in Jennifer St. Pierre’s eighth grade flight class at Bellbrook Middle School had a close-up look at a helicopter Monday thanks to a local pilot.

Finley Barfield flew his R22 helicopter to the school and explained about principles of flight, being a pilot, and specifics of his helicopter. The students asked many questions and gained a lot of knowledge from this real world experience about flight.

Barfield also shared with the group about the Young Eagles Program of which he is a part. Upon request when leaving, Barfield showed the students how he can fly the helicopter in circles and backwards as well as forwards. It was a fun way to end the first trimester Flight class and start the second trimester flight class, according to St. Pierre.

Barfield, and Kevin Price, a retired Air Force F-16 pilot who also took part in the presentation, work at the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.