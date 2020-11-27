Nutter Center to be drive-thru COVID testing site Nov. 28

FAIRBORN — Several local organizations have collaborated to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Wright State University Nutter Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28.

The Philippine-American Society of Greater Dayton, the Philippine Nurses Association of Ohio, the Asian American Council of Dayton, and other allied Asian groups around Dayton and Ohio organized this testing opportunity.

Testing will take place in Lot 8 behind the Nutter Center. Vehicles should enter the Nutter Center from Col. Glenn Highway and North Fairfield Road.

Testing is free and open to the public. Anyone planning to get tested is highly encouraged to pre-register online for a 30-minute time slot, although drop-ins will be accepted. Contact information of those who register will be verified on-site.

Free testing is available for individuals with or without COVID-19 symptoms. A doctor’s note is not required. A valid photo ID is required for record-keeping. Up to 500 screenings will be provided.

Participants must remain in their cars while licensed technicians administer a nasal swab test. Physical distancing and mask requirements will be enforced.

Interpreters and translated materials will be available. Physicians and nurses will be available to provide consultations for those who are interested.

Organizers say they plan to offer an efficient and welcoming testing experience, as many student volunteers will assist the professional staff. They encourage anyone who might be reluctant to get tested or visit a clinic to participate in the drive-thru testing event.

“We want to make sure our communities go for testing and if it is provided by an Asian organization through people that they know, through people who may look like them, speak the same language, we will be more successful,” said Cora Munoz, president of the Ohio Asian American Health Coalition.