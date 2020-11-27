City officials have much to be thankful for

FAIRBORN — As families around the Fairborn area celebrated Thanksgiving, three city council members and State Rep. Rick Perales shared what they’re thankful for this year.

Though 2020 has been a year of incredible difficulty for many people, Thanksgiving and the larger holiday season is an opportunity for counting blessings and appreciating loved ones.

“We have a lot to be grateful for at this time, even during this — what someone would call a ‘valley experience’ in terms of the pandemic,” said City Councilman Clint Allen. “Growing up the way I grew up in South Carolina, those valley experiences are the things that mature us. Those valley experiences help us persevere

“Life continues to move forward. Life continues to go on, so we can reach the mountaintops and inspire others to reach the mountaintops. I’m grateful to Fairborn, to the residents here, and I hope that the remainder of this year and the coming of the New Year is filled with fond memories and blessings for everyone.”

Councilwoman Tana Stanton noted, “I am a fortunate person with many things to be thankful for, so I will focus on Fairborn, since this was my first full year serving on our city council. I am thankful for the citizens who have reached out to me to express their concerns and suggestions to make Fairborn an even better place to live, learn, work, and play.”

Councilwoman Donna Wilson said she has many things to be thankful for, but listed her most important ones: “The efficiency of the staffs at the city of Fairborn and the Fairborn Schools to adapt to the changes brought about from the pandemic. It is a rapidly changing process that has caused much stress. Second, the passage of the bond issue to continue the building of a new high school and middle school.”

Wilson said she is also thankful for “the work of our first responders and all the health care workers who are treating those affected by or at risk because of this pandemic, (and) all of the citizens who are following suggestions for preventing the spread of the virus.”

Perales also shared a bit of what he is thankful for this year.

“I’m thankful for my family and friends, and for having the opportunity to serve our community and state,” he said.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

