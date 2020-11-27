City leaders have lots to be thankful for

XENIA — Before munching on turkey and potatoes with family, some of Xenia’s elected officials and employees shared what they are thankful for this holiday season.

“In the Bible, throughout the Psalms, we are told over and over that God’s steadfast love endures forever,” Mayor Sarah Mays said. “I hold on to these words, to this promise, especially in times of uncertainty. I am so thankful for God’s love and mercy in my own life. I am thankful for my family, both the family in my home and the family of God. I am thankful for the Xenia community, a place I call home and love being a part of. I am thankful for the many people on our city staff who work hard to protect us, serve us, and work hard to keep us moving forward. And last, I am thankful to serve as mayor. It has been humbling and rewarding, and it is a privilege to be an ambassador for our City of Hospitality. A very Happy Thanksgiving, City of Xenia.”

Council member Thomas Scrivens said he is “thankful to God for his grace and mercy for another day of existence on planet Earth.”

“And for the many blessings that have manifested themselves not only in my life but also in this our beloved hometown Xenia, the City of Hospitality, in the Great State of Ohio and our country … the good ‘ol USA,” he said. “The world is suffering through a very dangerous and difficult time in man’s collective history. We must continue to be steadfast in our faith and mindful that the best is yet to be and the future is in our hands. I pray that God will continue to bless America and the world.”

Public Relations Coordinator Christina Schaefer thanked her family and Xenia.

“I’m thankful for my supportive and loving husband, and our healthy and happy son, both of whom give me so much joy and strength,” she said. “I am also thankful to work in the Xenia community. Building relationships within the community has been a rewarding experience, and being able to see their resilience and ability to work together and support each other — especially this year — is an honor.”

Mays also joined the mayors of Fairborn and Beavercreek in a video released on social media encouraging citizens to stay safe this Thanksgiving.

“Staying healthy isn’t something we do by ourselves. It’s something we can do all together,” Mays said. ““Happy Holidays. We’re all in this together.”

Added Fairborn Mayor Paul Keller, “We are asking you to help neighbors in our community and beyond.”

Local public health officials have echoed national guidance on Thanksgiving celebrations, and have said that not traveling or gathering is the safest and best option. Greene County recently ranked holiday activities from least-risk to highest-risk in a released document, and encouraged celebrations with immediate family, and connecting with loved ones virtually over platforms like Zoom.

The Greene County mayors stressed community and collaboration in their message.

“In this season of celebration and giving, a great gift you can give is doing your part to keep your neighbors safe,” Beavercreek Mayor Bob Stone said.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507. Greene County News reporter London Bishop contributed to this story.

