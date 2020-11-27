Greene County mayors echo public health guidance

FAIRBORN — The mayors of Fairborn, Xenia, and Beavercreek took to social media on Tuesday to encourage citizens to stay safe this Thanksgiving.

Mayors Paul Keller of Fairborn, Sarah Mays of Xenia, and Bob Stone of Beavercreek wished Greene County residents a Happy Thanksgiving in a joint video released Tuesday, while echoing guidance from national and local leaders to approach the holiday season with care.

“Staying healthy isn’t something we do by ourselves. It’s something we can do all together,” Mays said. ““Happy Holidays. We’re all in this together.”

Added Keller, “We are asking you to help neighbors in our community and beyond.”

Local public health officials have echoed national guidance on Thanksgiving celebrations, and have said that not traveling or gathering is the safest and best option. Greene County recently ranked holiday activities from least-risk to highest-risk in a released document, and encouraged celebrations with immediate family, and connecting with loved ones virtually over platforms like Zoom.

The Greene County mayors stressed community and collaboration in their message.

“In this season of celebration and giving, a great gift you can give is doing your part to keep your neighbors safe,” Stone said.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at (937) 502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

