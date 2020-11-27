Country Blessings encouraging local shopping

XENIA — Country Blessings wants residents to think local and shop local this holiday season.

The store that’s been selling gifts and more for 22 years is holding Small Business Saturday tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is inviting shoppers to visit downtown Xenia to shop there and other locally owned businesses.

“Do you love making someone’s day? Feeling like you want to give back to your community or contribute to a small piece of the business? That’s how small business owners feel when you shop at their stores,” Country Blessings owner Rose-Marie Bradley said in a release. “They have a greater appreciation for each and every person that walks in and takes time to shop with them, use their services or dine with them in comparison to the big box stores. You not only are supporting a local business, but you are also supporting the local talented craftsmen and women that help supply our store with such wonderful items.”

Bradley said one of the best things about Country Blessings is how it supports the local community “by enlisting the talents of local people and placing their items for sale in the store.”

“You aren’t supporting big box stores or franchises,” she said. “These are your neighbors next door, friends, and people you work with. They not only help keep the store well-stocked, but when you support our family business, we support their family business and the cycle continues.”

Country Blessings offers locally handcrafted items including Country Joe’s Coffee, Primitives by Pam, Free and Natural, Bee Happy Snap Jewelry, Mel’s Baskets, Big Chief Outdoors, and Artwork by Hal Moon.

There are also floral arrangements for any and every reason and season, custom-made to fit all budgets.

On Saturday Country Blessings will team up with Super Subby’s to offer a one-day only special deal just for their customers.

City officials agree with Bradley’s love of downtown Xenia businesses.

“Our local small businesses are a huge part of our community economy,” City Manager Brent Merriman said. “What’s more, they are our friends and family. Supporting our small businesses is literally supporting loved ones. Whether in a storefront downtown or from a product consultant at home, every purchase made from our small businesses is a wise investment in Xenia.”

Added Development Director Steve Brodsky, “Small businesses are what makes a community unique, and are part of the community’s fabric. They are the first to step up and support the community, whether it be youth teams, a local cause, or a community event. The pandemic has caused many of our small businesses to struggle as they balance protecting their families and customers with serving the customers they have embraced. This year more than ever it is important we say ‘thank you’ by shopping at local small businesses.”

Bradley said that shopping local keeps money local, and keeps local businesses open, making Xenia a shopping destination.

“These businesses support our local schools, public services, parks and recreation and so much more by giving back to the community,” she said.

Country Blessings is located at 491 W. Second Street.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

