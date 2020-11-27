Wright Rehab provides holiday pies

FAIRBORN — Wright Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center embraced the spirit of giving as its employees continue to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Administrators at the facility secured a holiday pie for each of its roughly 80 employees for Thanksgiving. Additionally, for those that were on the clock on Thursday, Wright Rehab set up a table marked “Heroes Need to Eat” with drinks and snacks to keep them fueled throughout the day.

“Wright Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center is distributing the pies, and providing a snack table, to show their continued support of the healthcare heroes on the front lines who are working tirelessly to stop the spread of coronavirus,” the facility said in a release. “This week-long pie giveaway serves as another token of Wright Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center’s appreciation to all of its healthcare heroes and front line workers.”

A total of 150 pies were provided for employees, their families, and some transportation staff, as well as residents of the facility. All staff picked up a pie of their choice throughout the week of Nov. 23.

“It is important that our staff knows how appreciative we are of them, especially during the holidays,” said Greg Nijak, administrator of Wright Rehabilitation. “We would be unable to run the facility as smoothly as we are during the pandemic without our employees, so contributing to their Thanksgiving meals and snacks show our continued support and admiration for them.”

Earlier in the summer, the facility established the “Healthcare Angel’s Pledge” where each employee that committed to wear facemasks, social distance, and practice good hand hygiene at all times both on and off the job, were given branded facemasks and a silicone bracelet inscribed with the words, “I Am A Healthcare Angel.”

“These are special thank you tokens to all of those working day and night to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” Nijak said.

Wright Rehab provides snacks and goodies for its skilled nursing staff. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_6854.jpg Wright Rehab provides snacks and goodies for its skilled nursing staff. A nurse at Wright Rehab receives a holiday pie for Thanksgiving. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/11/web1_thumbnail_IMG_6858.jpg A nurse at Wright Rehab receives a holiday pie for Thanksgiving.

