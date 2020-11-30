Princeton Review ranks WSU as one of the top U.S. schools for entrepreneurs

FAIRBORN —The Princeton Review has named the Wright State University Raj Soin College of Business as one of the nation’s top 50 colleges for aspiring entrepreneurs at the graduate level.

The College of Business was ranked No. 46 among schools for graduate-level entrepreneurship studies in 2021. Coming in at number one for graduate students was Rice University’s James H. Jones College of Business. The University of Houston took the number one spot at the undergraduate level.

Princeton Review’s list surveys more than 300 institutions, conducted jointly by the Princeton Review and Entrepreneur magazine. The 15th annual list ranks institutions based on academics, enrollment, mentorship, competitions, scholarships and the number of companies started by graduates.

“The pandemic has triggered a massive wave of entrepreneurial interest, and more Americans are starting businesses now than in the last decade,” said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. “That means there’s even more hunger for valuable information and insights on how to build and grow a business. We’re proud to publish this annual ranking, so that we can give future entrepreneurs guidance on the robust education programs that can help them start their journey.”

Wright State’s ranking was based on its master of business administration’s new venture ceation concentration, according to a university release.

“Our new venture creation M.B.A. concentration prepares students to build a successful new business from the ground up,” said Thomas Traynor, dean of the Raj Soin College of Business. “Our graduates know how to capitalize on new ideas and build a complete business plan for a successful launch, guided by professors with experience in cultivating new businesses. This the same approach that we have used in the development of our new bachelor of science in business entrepreneurship major and entrepreneurship minor.”

The new venture creation M.B.A. concentration features advanced topics in innovation and entrepreneurship to help increase skills and further career goals. It focuses on the economics of innovation, including the technological change, economic growth, globalization and long-wave cycles that affect innovation in business and organization. It also offers also courses on technology-based ventures and entrepreneurship.

The Princeton Review, which is not affiliated with Princeton University, is a leading tutoring, test prep and college admission services company.

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter

