Xenia schools switching to remote next week

XENIA — Xenia schools will switch to remote learning beginning Monday, Dec. 7.

In an email to parents and staff, district officials cited an increase in COVID-19 cases, the number of individuals impacted by quarantine within the district, and the overall community spread in Greene County. Classes are temporarily set to resume Feb. 1.

Teachers will have Monday as a final prep day as students will not be in the building but work will be provided by the district. Full remote classes will start for students with their regular teacher(s) on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

“We understand that this is not an easy time for our community, and I truly appreciate the impact this will have on families,” Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton said. “While we have worked hard to keep students in the classroom this fall, we have also tried to prepare our school community for this shift to remote learning — and I know that the hard work of students and staff will pay dividends throughout this closure.”

For in-school students, principals will follow up to provide more detail on how learning will look, along with information about Chromebook distribution at the end of this week, as necessary.

Students currently learning online will continue on Edgenuity with their currently assigned teacher.

Students who opted to switch their second semester learning option will still make that shift on Jan. 4 but will finish the semester in their current format (through Dec. 18). Whether in person or online, these families will receive additional instruction from their newly-assigned teacher or building principal in the coming days about that transition, according to district officials.

Sports will not immediately be affected by this decision.

“At this time, we anticipate that winter sports teams will be able to continue their announced schedule with current safety measures in place,” said Communications Coordinator Kristy Creek. “However, families should keep in mind that this could change, based on guidance from OHSAA and the Ohio Department of Health, as well as our evaluation of the situation in schools on our schedule.”

Meal service will still be available for students throughout the closure. Families will be able to pick up meals daily at every building in the district and families with multiple children may pick up all meals at any location.

For further information and updates, visit www.XeniaSchools.org.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/12/web1_COLOR_XCS_JPG.jpg Lofton https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/12/web1_Dr-Gabriel-Lofton-headshot.jpg Lofton

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.