Council member Edgar Wallace dies

XENIA — The City of Xenia has lost community and religious leader.

Dr. Edgar A. Wallace, who was serving as vice president of Xenia City Council, died Wednesday morning. Wallace, who was recently re-elected to his second term on Xenia City Council, first took office in 2016.

“Dr. Edgar Wallace’s service to the City of Xenia will be greatly missed,” said Xenia City Council President Wesley Smith. “His passion for our community and our residents was appreciated. His leadership will be missed and my prayers to his family and his church congregation. I am blessed to have served the last five years with him on our city council.”

Wallace, 76, made contributions throughout the Xenia area. In addition to serving the city, he was pastor at First United Christian Church and a social work professor at nearby Wilberforce University. Wallace was instrumental in helping the turn the former Simon Kenton Elementary School into the Bridges of Hope homeless shelter. Before coming to the area, Wallace was an Urban County council member in suburban Lexington, Ky.

“Dr. Wallace was a man who loved very deeply,” said Xenia Mayor Sarah Mays. “To know Dr. Wallace was to know his love for the Xenia community, his love for his church congregants, his love for his family, his fierce love for his wife, Joyce, and ultimately his unwavering love for the Lord. He has been a respected leader in the Xenia community and Xenia churches. His faithful service to so many will be missed, as will his warm and tender heart and genuine friendship. My family and I extend our sympathies to his wife, family, and the family of First United Christian Church.”

In honor of Wallace’s life and contributions, flags at city facilities are being lowered to half-staff, according to city officials.

“Dr. Wallace was a caring man with a great passion for the Xenia community and its people,” said City Manager Brent Merriman. “We honor his contributions and lift his family in prayer as they cope with his loss.”

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

