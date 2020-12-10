Former Fairborn police chief remembered

FAIRBORN — Former Fairborn Police Chief Raymond Liebherr died Sunday, Dec. 6. Liebherr was 81 years old.

The Fairborn Police Department made the announcement on it’s Facebook page Tuesday. A Dayton-area native, Liebherr began his career with the Fairborn Police Department in April 1969. He served until his retirement as Chief of Police on Jan. 5, 2001.

“The Fairborn Police Department would like to send our condolences to the family of former Fairborn Police Chief, Raymond Liebherr II,” the department wrote on Facebook. “Chief Liebherr will be missed by the many members of the department that had the pleasure of working with him.”

His son, Raymond Liebherr III, is retired from the Fairborn Police Department.

According to his obituary, Liebherr was an active member of the Fairborn Senior Center, and enjoyed weight lifting, woodworking, and golfing. Additionally, Liebherr was the first police officer to receive the Knights of Columbus (K of C) Blue Coat Award in 1973.

Liebherr was honored as Fairborn Police Officer of the Year and Edward Heigel was honored as the Fairborn Firefighter of the Year during ceremonies in the K of C Council Hall in 1973. During his term as Fairborn police chief, Liebherr attended the Blue Coat Awards and nominated Fairborn Police Officers to be honored each year.

“On behalf of Fairborn Council 3724, K of C, Grand Knight Eugene Erbacher, Community Director Past Grand Knight John A. Wolfe and the Officers and members, we express our sincere condolences to Ray’s family,” the Knights of Columbus said in a statement.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 14., with the Rev. H. Wesley Barnhill officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial with police honors will follow at the Byron Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairborn Senior Center.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Belton-Stroup Funeral Home.

Liebherr was sworn in as a Fairborn police officer in 1969. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/12/web1_Liebherr1.jpg Liebherr was sworn in as a Fairborn police officer in 1969. Ray Liebherr and a colleague inspect under the hood of a contemporary police cruiser. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/12/web1_Liebherr2.jpg Ray Liebherr and a colleague inspect under the hood of a contemporary police cruiser.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

