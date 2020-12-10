Foundation auction set to begin

XENIA — The Xenia Community Schools Foundation’s Holiday Auction began Thursday.

The annual event, usually held at the December Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours, is virtual this year and will close at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20. Proceeds from the auction will be used to fund classroom grants. The auction can be accessed at https://www.32auctions.com/XCSFHoliday.

Items include various beverage baskets with a bidding price and a “buy now” option. The goal is to raise $500.

The Xenia Community Schools Foundation provides grants for classroom and teacher projects. Nearly $25,000 was awarded for the 2020-2021 school year. Funded projects are geared towards enriching student learning. Some applications represent district-wide initiatives. All the grants for Xenia Community Schools’ students and teachers are beyond what regular school funding can provide.