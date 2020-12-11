Council seeking applications for vacant seat

XENIA — Xenia City Council has begun the process of filling the vacancy created when council member Dr. Edgar Wallace died earlier this month.

President Wesley Smith announced at the Dec. 10 meeting that council will accept resumes and cover letters from qualified candidates for appointment to the vacant seat, which must be completed within 60 days of the vacancy (Jan. 31). Three years remain in Wallace’s term, however, per the city charter, the appointed member will only serve until Dec. 31, 2021. The remaining two years will be filled by a vote of the electorate at the Nov. 2, 2021, general election. The appointed council member may choose whether or not to run for the final two years.

Council may appoint anyone who meets the qualifications for candidates for city council: The candidate has all the qualifications to be a voter in the city; the candidate has been an actual resident of the city for at least two years immediately preceding the appointment; and the candidate holds no other elected office in Greene County, the State of Ohio, or the United States.

A majority vote of council (four of six members) is required to appoint a new council member.

Those interested in being appointed should submit a resume and cover letter to Michelle Johnson, city clerk, City of Xenia, 107 E. Main Street, Xenia, Ohio 45385, or mjohnson@ci.xenia.oh.us.

Required information includes: Documentation of residency and voter registration, including home address; date(s) of residency; current employer and position; past and current participation in public service and private organization memberships, not including those associated with religious affiliations; statement on whether the candidate or candidate’s employer provides services or products to the city or if the candidate is related to any existing city employee either by blood or marriage; personal limitations on ability to attend evening meetings; and a statement about why the candidate wishes to be appointed to the city council.

City council meets at least twice a month for regular meetings at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Council may also conduct special meetings at other times as deemed necessary. All applicants will be required to complete an authority to release information form for a background check.

The deadline to submit resumes and cover letters is 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21. Interviews with selected applicants will be scheduled immediately upon receipt of the requested information, verification of residency and voter registration, and receipt of a completed authority to release information form. The selected candidate will be appointed at a council meeting on or before Jan. 28.

For more information, contact Smith at 937-620-5931 or wsmith@ci.xenia.oh.us or Johnson at 937-376-7235.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

