XENIA — As the COVID-19 vaccine was being rolled out in southwest Ohio, another round of free coronavirus testing was available in the county Tuesday.

Held in collaboration by Greene County Public Health, the Ohio Department of Health, and the Ohio National Guard, around 1,000 tests were available at the former Greene County Career Center building on a walk-in basis to anyone interested in being tested.

“It’s the week before Christmas, I think people want to know,” said GCPH Public Information Officer Laurie Fox. “The numbers in the county, we’re averaging over 100 every day. The numbers continue to rise.”

The county currently has a 30 percent positivity rate. Fox said under 10 percent is acceptable, but under 5 percent is “ideal.”

Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers from the state show 8,031 confirmed cases in Greene County. There were around 7,400 reported yesterday.

Fox scoffed at the idea that the pandemic was made up as a way for government to control residents and that it was not real.

“You talk to any hospital worker, any public health worker, we all wish it wasn’t real,” she said. “You ask anyone who has loved a loved one, they’ll have plenty to say.”

Fox said citizens should continue to “wash up, mask up, back up, avoid social gatherings” adding that families should celebrate small.

Those tested Tuesday were told they would likely receive results within two to three days.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/12/web1_DSC_0008.jpg A man is about to get tested for COVID-19. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/12/web1_IMG_3181.jpg A man is about to get tested for COVID-19. Those wanting testing filled out a registration form, verified their information, and then were tested. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/12/web1_IMG_3182.jpg Those wanting testing filled out a registration form, verified their information, and then were tested. Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News A member of the Ohio National Guard swabs a woman for a COVID-19 test. A pop-up testing site was at the former Greene County Career Center building Tuesday. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/12/web1_IMG_3186.jpg Photos by Scott Halasz | Greene County News A member of the Ohio National Guard swabs a woman for a COVID-19 test. A pop-up testing site was at the former Greene County Career Center building Tuesday. The Ohio National Guard did the less-invasive nasal swab during the COVID-19 testing event. https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2020/12/web1_IMG_3189.jpg The Ohio National Guard did the less-invasive nasal swab during the COVID-19 testing event.

By Scott Halasz

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

