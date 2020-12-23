Year in Review: Quality Cars QC

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is the first in a series on how Xenia’s small businesses have weathered and persevered through 2020. If you own a Xenia business and would like to be featured in this series, contact Darryl McGee at dmcgee@aimmediamidwest.com

XENIA — For the better part of 2020, the faith of the staff of Quality Cars QC has been put to the test.

Coronavirus has dealt a major blow to much of the world, and small businesses have been affected in a negative way. Business owners have had to rethink how business is done as running a small business pre-pandemic is not completely the same as it is during the pandemic.

During COVID-19, Quality Cars QC at 310 South Detroit Street is doing its best to provide bright spots for the community. With a new, additional location, the business is now able to supply residents with newer, dependable vehicles. In tough times, the goal of the staff is to give comfort to families.

The business boasts itself as being Christian-based. Co-Owner Jerome Clarke said, “We believe through hard times the people will appreciate us more for the hospitality we have given to families by blessing them with transportation to help their families prosper.”

Clarke also noted that helping people get to work, being able to do grocery shopping, and having a warm place to stay all mean something to Quality Cars QC and himself.

“We actually over-superseded last year’s projections for 2020,” Clarke said. “In this year, we have grown to two locations to help build our City of Xenia and surrounding communities.” The second location is across the street from the original location.

Despite the growth to a pair of locations, coronavirus did cause some problems for Clarke, and brother Julian, who is also a co-owner.

“We have had some major challenges due to the existence of COVID. Due to a shortage of vehicles out there for used car dealers, prices have gone up on vehicles,” Jerome Clarke said. “So, what has happened is people that struggle more to get a lower down payment have to build their money more which causes families to struggle more. It has made it more difficult for us to get people into cars and have them possess homes for places to stay with heat.”

For some small businesses, a key aspect of survival during the pandemic has been government assistance.

Jerome Clarke said, “We did have a boost from the SBC funding from our great government.”

Although the current climate of society is tough, Quality Cars QC continues to adhere to its mission. The business continues to help people from all walks of life.

Jerome Clarke said, “We have still been able to help people through the storms of life. We all know problems like this (Coronavirus) are like seasons. They shall come to pass.”

Three years ago the Clarkes opened up Quality Cars QC in Columbus. One year later, they came back to their hometown, opening their dealership where Jamestown Auto Sales once was.

The Clarkes said Quality Cars QC is devoted to blessing souls and building families. And helping folks during rough times.

By Darryl McGee dmcgee@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darryl McGee at 937-502-4534

