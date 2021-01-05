City and FCS collaborate for MLK essay contest

FAIRBORN — Fairborn is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a little help from the city’s youngest citizens. The Fairborn City Council is hosting an essay contest among students at Fairborn City Schools to celebrate the birthday of the civil rights leader.

Children will have the opportunity to participate in one or more of three creative ways: writing an essay, filming a short video, or creating an art project.

Fairborn’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee started the essay contest this year in collaboration with the Fairborn school district. The contest aims to celebrate King’s life and legacy during the holiday, through the creations of Fairborn schoolchildren.

First, second, and third place prizes for high school and middle students are $100, $50, and $25, respectively. For the intermediate school, first, second, and third prizes are $75, $50, and $25. Additionally, first, second and third place prizes will be awarded for each of the three creative categories.

Primary school students can create and submit works of art that will be displayed in the windows of local businesses the weekend before the holiday.

For high school and middle school students, the essay length is 500-600 words. All submitted artwork and essays will be on display at the Fairborn community library by Jan. 18.

Prize winners will be announced on Monday, Jan. 18 on the City Council Facebook page. The city will livestream the announcement, as well as submitted videos.

Students are allowed to submit entries in more than one category (essay, artwork, video), and all entries are due by Friday, Jan. 8.

Essay entries will be judged by several local leaders, including members of Fairborn City Council, mayor Paul Keller, and Superintendent Gene Lolli.

More information, including essay details, can be found on the Fairborn City Schools website, or on FCS social media pages.

https://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2021/01/web1_MLK-Speech-Contest-Publication-1-.jpg

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.

Reach London Bishop at 937-502-4532 or follow @LBishopFDH on Twitter.